HMC mayor urges LG minister to release funds for water supply, drainage schemes

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Kashif Shoro has request­ed the Sindh Local Gov­ernment Minister Saeed Ghani to release funds for the water supply and drainage in Hyderabad.

The mayor met the min­ister at the latter’s office in Karachi on Monday and drew his attention towards the water supply and drainage problems in the city. According to the mayor, the minister told him that Chairman Paki­stan People’s Party Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the provincial government to address water supply and drainage issues on priority.

The minister informed the mayor that he would soon undertake a visit to various districts in the province to take stock of the situation.