ICC delegation visits Pakistan to review Champions Trophy preparations

LAHORE - The International Cricket Coun­cil (ICC) delegation on Monday reached Pakistan to review the arrangements for the Champi­ons Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in February 2025. The ICC Event Operations team, including Senior Man­ager Sarah Edgar, and Manager Aoun Zaidi, landed in Karachi to review the arrangements for the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to be held in Paki­stan. The ICC delegation will inspect various parts of the Na­tional Stadium in Karachi while the management of the sta­dium will brief the delegation regarding the arrangements for the upcoming tournament. The ICC delegation is also likely to meet representatives of law enforcement agencies. The del­egation will also visit Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums in stages meanwhile, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley will join the delegation during their visit in Rawalpindi. Last year in December, the PCB signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the ICC in Dubai. Former PCB Management Committee Chair­man Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the host­ing rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters.