Ichhra incident: three accused get bail, two declared innocent

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to three accused involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident. The court directed the accused, Muham­mad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar, and Altamash Saqlain, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The accused had filed bail petitions, stating that the court had re­manded them to jail and their custody was no longer required for police investi­gations. They requested the court to grant bail as the charges against them were bogus. Meanwhile, the court disposed of bail petitions filed by two accused, Mau­lana Azeemud Din Shakir and Khalid Sha­henshah, after they were withdrawn. In response to court notices on the bail peti­tions of the accused, the police filed an in­vestigation report stating that the arrest of the accused was unnecessary as they were found innocent during the inves­tigations. At this, the petitioners’ coun­sel sought permission from the court to withdraw the bail petitions. Subsequent­ly, the court disposed of the bail petitions after they were withdrawn. The accused had filed pre-arrest bail petitions, claim­ing they had intervened to stop the mob from torturing the woman, and the police had also appreciated their role. Howev­er, despite this, they were nominated in the case. It is pertinent to mention that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and the Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and uniden­tified suspects. The police stated that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress, accusing her of disrespecting religion. The police further stated that they timely intervened and rescued the woman.