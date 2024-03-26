IHC defers hearing of petition against Gen (R) Bajwa, ex-ISI DG

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday deferred hearing in a pe­tition seeking registration of case against former army chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed for allegedly misrepresenting events, without any further proceedings.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq conducted hearing of the peti­tion wherein he had already issued notices to the respondents after hear­ing a petition seeking action against them for allegedly violating laws per­taining to retired servicemen by dis­torting facts of various events during media interviews. During the hear­ing, the petitioner’s counsel request­ed the bench to adjourn the case without any further proceedings. Ac­ceding to his request, the bench put of the case hearing for indefinite period.

A petitioner Syed Muhammad Atif Ali had filed the writ petition for di­rections to Director General FIA to register a criminal case against the former Army Chief and DG ISI while he also sought media ban on certain items. In his previous written order, the IHC Chief Justice said that through the instant petition, the petitioner sought direction to respondent No.1 (DG FIA) to take action on his applica­tion qua registration of case and also issue a direction to respondents No.2 to 4 to take action on his application against respondents No.5 & 6.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate coun­sel for the petitioner had contend­ed that despite the request has been made by the petitioner, no action till to date has been taken. He further contended that the bare reading of the application indicates that a cog­nizable offence is made out. The pe­titioner claimed that former generals Bajwa and Faiz tainted the national events by portraying them in a false and fabricated manner. He added that in order to gain rating, the news articles presented a negative image of the state institutions under the garb of journalism.