IPO-Pakistan chief calls for creating awareness about IPRs

ISLAMABAD - Chairman IPO-Pakistan Faruk Amil has said that Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are of paramount im­portance for the promotion of genu­ine trade and businesses. He em­phasized the need for the creation of awareness among manufacturers, traders, people, industrialists, stu­dents and other stakeholders for genuine business development.

Chairman, IPO-Pakistan expressed these views during an interactive ses­sion at Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry on Monday. Ear­lier on his arrival he was accorded a warm welcome by SVP Faad Waheed and other office bearers. He said that promotion of SMEs was imperative for speedy economic growth and generation of employment opportu­nities for the young generation and urged academia and educational in­stitutions to come forward with new workable ideas for industrial growth.

Underlining the need for a proac­tive role of technical education insti­tutes and universities of Pakistan to prepare students as per industries’ demands and exploring markets overseas, Farukh Amil said that IPRs was a very important subject being practiced the world over and sug­gested its inclusion in the national curriculum for education of young­sters. Highlighting the importance of private sector, he said that pri­vate sector is the real driver of the economy which always play pivotal role in putting the country on road to progress. On his part Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed said that awareness sessions fostering innovation, supporting start-ups, and ensuring national economic sta­bility for traders Protection and En­forcement of Intellectual Property Rights are need of the hour.

He went on to say that awareness about the organization, legal frame­work, IP enforcement, IPO achieve­ments, IP rights: Copyright, Trade­marks, Patents, Trade Secrets etc. are fundamental tools to boost the businesses. He added that conducting public awareness programs to sup­port a strong and vibrant IP system in Pakistan is also of utmost impor­tance. He said that ICCI is determined to cooperate with IPO-Pakistan in ar­ranging informative sessions for the benefits of the traders/business com­munity and other stakeholders.

On this occasion, it was also de­cided that IPO-Pakistan and ICCI will jointly celebrate the World In­tellectual Property Day falling on April 26 and in this connection a mega event will be organized with the participation of diplomats, busi­nessmen Industrialists, lawyers, teachers, university students etc. to impart awareness among all the stakeholders to achieve the objec­tive. The meeting was also attended by Nasir Mahmood Ch, former ex­ecutive member, Naseer Ahmad, member, Ch. Mhammad Ali, former executive member, Aizaz Moham­mad, member, Ch. Waseem, mem­ber, Mian Waqas executive member, M. Ismail member, M. Haris, mem­ber, Ch. Maqsood Tabish, executive member, Rizwan Chheena, executive member, Mohammad Usman, mem­ber and Aamir Hussain, member.