IPO-Pakistan chief calls for creating awareness about IPRs

ISLAMABAD - Chairman IPO-Pakistan Faruk Amil has said that Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are of paramount importance for the promotion of genuine trade and businesses. He emphasized the need for the creation of awareness among manufacturers, traders, people, industrialists, students and other stakeholders for genuine business development.
Chairman, IPO-Pakistan expressed these views during an interactive session at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Earlier on his arrival he was accorded a warm welcome by SVP Faad Waheed and other office bearers. He said that promotion of SMEs was imperative for speedy economic growth and generation of employment opportunities for the young generation and urged academia and educational institutions to come forward with new workable ideas for industrial growth.
Underlining the need for a proactive role of technical education institutes and universities of Pakistan to prepare students as per industries’ demands and exploring markets overseas, Farukh Amil said that IPRs was a very important subject being practiced the world over and suggested its inclusion in the national curriculum for education of youngsters. Highlighting the importance of private sector, he said that private sector is the real driver of the economy which always play pivotal role in putting the country on road to progress. On his part Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed said that awareness sessions fostering innovation, supporting start-ups, and ensuring national economic stability for traders Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights are need of the hour.
He went on to say that awareness about the organization, legal framework, IP enforcement, IPO achievements, IP rights: Copyright, Trademarks, Patents, Trade Secrets etc. are fundamental tools to boost the businesses. He added that conducting public awareness programs to support a strong and vibrant IP system in Pakistan is also of utmost importance. He said that ICCI is determined to cooperate with IPO-Pakistan in arranging informative sessions for the benefits of the traders/business community and other stakeholders.
On this occasion, it was also decided that IPO-Pakistan and ICCI will jointly celebrate the World Intellectual Property Day falling on April 26 and in this connection a mega event will be organized with the participation of diplomats, businessmen Industrialists, lawyers, teachers, university students etc. to impart awareness among all the stakeholders to achieve the objective. The meeting was also attended by Nasir Mahmood Ch, former executive member, Naseer Ahmad, member, Ch. Mhammad Ali, former executive member, Aizaz Mohammad, member, Ch. Waseem, member, Mian Waqas executive member, M. Ismail member, M. Haris, member, Ch. Maqsood Tabish, executive member, Rizwan Chheena, executive member, Mohammad Usman, member and Aamir Hussain, member.