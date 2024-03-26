Islamabad police fine 10,125 for traffic violations

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has issued fine tickets to owners/drivers of 10,125 vehicles and motorcycles over traffic rules vio­lations, informed a police spokesman on Monday. He said that following the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police, under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, is taking indiscriminate action against the motorists involved in traffic rules violations in Is­lamabad, a public relations officer said.

Actions were taken against 10,115 vehicles and motorcycles involved in violation of various traf­fic rules, with 7,063 motorists fined for wrong-way use, careless driving, and underage drivers. Moreover, actions were also taken against 3,052 motorcyclists engaged in one-wheeling and rac­ing, while cases were registered against 475 drivers in various police stations for serious vio­lations of traffic rules. Special checkpoints have been installed to prevent violations, citizens have to ensure compliance with traffic rules, and compliance with traffic rules is a guarantee of a safe life. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pu­car-15” or at the “ICT-15” mobile application.