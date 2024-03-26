Islamabad reports surge in pollen, mold

ISLAMABAD - The pollen and mold ratio has surged this year compared to previ­ous years in Islamabad, said recent reports by the Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department. The measure­ments, crucial for allergy sufferers, indicate a significant increase in airborne allergens from trees, grass, weeds, and molds in the region. Us­ing a Burkhard sampler that oper­ates continuously for 24 hours, pol­len and mold spores are collected and analyzed on slides by experts to determine their quantity and type. The severity of pollen and mold counts is measured in grains per cu­bic meter, with each type of pollen assigned a severity level based on its concentration found on the slide.

Today’s readings reveal a notably high pollen ratio in the city, with Pa­per Mulberry registering at 45,103, categorized as “very high” on the se­verity scale. Pine, Grass, Cannabis, and Alternaria are also notably elevated at 22, 24, 25, and 27 respectively, con­tributing to a total ratio of 45,201. The interpretation of pollen and mold counts and their correlation with al­lergy symptoms is complex, with symptoms varying among individuals and at different levels of pollen and mold concentrations. Weather condi­tions further complicate the situation, as allergy sufferers often find relief on rainy, cloudy, or windless days due to limited pollen movement. Conversely, hot, dry, and windy conditions lead to higher pollen and mold concentra­tions, exacerbating allergy symptoms.

Individuals sensitive to these al­lergens need to be vigilant, as even small concentrations can trigger symptoms. Extremely sensitive in­dividuals may experience severe reactions. The findings underscore the need for allergy sufferers to take necessary precautions and consult healthcare professionals for appro­priate management strategies. As the pollen season progresses, contin­ued monitoring of pollen counts and weather conditions will be essential for mitigating allergic reactions in the affected population.