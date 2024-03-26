Islamabad set to host Pakistan’s largest IT Park

ISLAMABAD - n a move set to redefine Pakistan’s tech landscape, the establishment of the country’s largest IT Park in Is­lamabad has been greenlit under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Planned to be situated in the G-10 sector of the federal capital, the IT Park will span an impressive 3.3 acres, mark­ing a significant milestone in Paki­stan’s journey toward technological advancement and economic growth, PTV News reported on Monday. This ambitious project, which operates under a public-private partnership model, is geared to accommodate ap­proximately six thousand freelancers, equipping them with state-of-the-art facilities and resources. It is poised to become a nucleus for innovation and development within the coun­try’s burgeoning IT sector. The en­visioned IT Park aims to cultivate an environment conducive to creativity and collaboration, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where ideas flourish and synergies are forged, thus propelling the industry forward.