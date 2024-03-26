Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Japan to advance in WC qualifying after North Korea game cancelled

Agencies
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

TOKYO   -   Japan look poised to reach the fi­nal stage of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup without kicking a ball after FIFA said their match at North Ko­rea will not be rescheduled. North Korea were supposed to stage the qualifier on Tues­day in the capital Pyongyang but five days before the game officials abruptly said the iso­lated country could not play host without giving a reason. On Friday, the Asian Football Confederation said the match was off and at the weekend, FIFA said it “shall neither be played nor rescheduled”, cit­ing lack of space in the in­ternational football calendar. “The matter and match out­come will be referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee,” FIFA added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024