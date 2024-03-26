Japan to advance in WC qualifying after North Korea game cancelled

TOKYO - Japan look poised to reach the final stage of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup without kicking a ball after FIFA said their match at North Korea will not be rescheduled. North Korea were supposed to stage the qualifier on Tuesday in the capital Pyongyang but five days before the game officials abruptly said the isolated country could not play host without giving a reason. On Friday, the Asian Football Confederation said the match was off and at the weekend, FIFA said it “shall neither be played nor rescheduled”, citing lack of space in the international football calendar. “The matter and match outcome will be referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee,” FIFA added.