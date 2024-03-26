Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Mon­day handed over an accused to police on a five-day physical remand in a case involving the attack on Jinnah House dur­ing the May 9 riots. Earlier, the police pre­sented the accused, Tayyab Gulzar, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and requested his physical remand. The investigation officer stated that the accused was im­plicated in the Jinnah House attack case and had been evading arrest since the incident. However, the defense counsel opposed the remand request. Follow­ing arguments from both sides, the court granted the police’s request for a five-day physical remand and ordered the accused to be produced on the expiry of the re­mand term, March 30. The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the attack on Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during May 9 riots.