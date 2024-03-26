JUI-F's Senator Talha Mahmood joins PPP

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator (retd) Talha Mahmood on Tuesday announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He made this announcement in a press conference while flanked by PPP leaders in Islamabad.

Talking to the media, Mahmood said the country was going through a crisis at the moment and historically the PPP had tried to improve the country's circumstances.

Shedding light on his tenure, the senator said he had been a member of the Ministry of Interior’s cabinet committee for nine years. Whereas, he said, he was elected as the chairman of the Senate’s largest committee — Standing Committee on Finance — in 2021 for three years.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, on Mehmood's inclusion, said they were going to strengthen the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as more politicians from the province were in contact with them to join their ranks. He said his party would give a surprise during the upcoming Senate elections in KP.

Pointing towards the KP assembly speaker’s delay in taking oath from the members elected on reserved seats, he said the speaker was violating the law and Constitution.

To a query, Mahmood said he did not mention anything about having differences with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. However, he said, there was no better political floor than the PPP right now.

“At this time, Pakistan needs understanding and acumen,” he said.

The senator also claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stole his mandate during the recently held general elections.