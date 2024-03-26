Justice Demands

While the Islamic Shariah law is used to govern inheritance matters for Muslims, there remains a vacuum within the legalities surrounding the succession rights of minorities, mainly Christians and Hindus. Since the laws used are almost 100 years old, the minority community in Pakistan has rightfully put forward a demand that their inheritance issues be dealt with fairly by revising the Succession Act of 1925.

The Succession Act 1925 provides a generic framework for rulings around the inheritance of assets for Non-Muslims. However, this act is clearly outdated and needs amendments to deal with the com­plexities facing non-Muslims in the modern world owing to the fact that this act is almost a century old. The Succession Act fails to ca­ter to the diverse religious and cultural practices of minority groups and it is about time that it is revised. Many minority groups have fallen victim to an unfair distribution of property amongst the legal heirs and it is time for a massive upgrade. An updated version of this act is important for promoting justice and the protection of rights in matters of inheritance and succession. This would ensure that an in­clusive and fair environment is set in place where Muslims and non-Muslims have equal rights. It will create a sense of security for non-Muslims who have been denied these rights for decades.

The lack of specific inheritance laws for non-Muslim citizens not only deprives them of basic rights but also creates a sense of alien­ation among them, marginalising them further in society. This con­tradicts Quaid’s vision of Pakistan as a land where all citizens are equal before the law and are free to practice their faith. Policymak­ers must take this opportunity to stand in solidarity with the non-Muslim citizens, signalling to them that they are as much at home as Muslims are, and are equally important members of the state.

Regardless of the religious affiliations of people, it is the responsi­bility of the state to ensure that its citizens feel safe and protected. By honouring the demands of minority communities, and making legal reforms that are up to date, Pakistan can take a massive step towards promoting religious freedom, thereby standing true to its democrat­ic ideals and creating a more inclusive space for all its citizens. We cannot afford to let this opportunity for growth be squandered.