Kate Middleton conspiracies linger after cancer revelation

WASHINGTON - The revelation that Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer prompted a swift backlash over a torrent of lurid so­cial media speculation around her health, including by those positing she was secretly dead. But the somber news has not stopped the seemingly endless churn of conspiracy theories. Kate Middleton, 42, received an outpouring of global sympathy after her video message on Friday revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, seeking to put an end to a mael­strom of unfounded claims circulated amid her monthslong absence from public life. The manipula­tion of a royal photograph the palace re­leased to the media, as well as the British monarchy’s culture of secrecy, had fueled much of the online speculation. But the proliferation of evidence-free theories on social media -- including posts peppered with skull emojis claiming the princess was dead or in an induced coma -- illus­trates the new normal of information chaos in an age of artificial intelligence and misinformation that has warped public under­standing of reality. The speculation took a serious turn last week when the British police were asked to probe a reported attempt to access her confidential medical records. “Kate has effectively been bullied into this statement,” writer Helen Lewis wrote in US magazine the Atlantic. “The alternative -- a wildfire of gossip and conspiracy theories -- was worse.” Britain’s Daily Mail tabloid also lashed out, asking: “How do all those vile online trolls feel now?” If social media posts are to be be­lieved, they are not too sorry.