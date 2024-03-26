KDA team accesses damages by avalanche on Lake Road Naran

NARAN - In the aftermath of avalanche in Naran which has damaged more than 8 hotels and resorts on Lake Saif-ul-Malook Road, a team of four members from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) led by Inspector Raja Faizan has assessed the extent of the destruction.

Following the directives of Director General KDA Shabir Khan, the team encountered treacherous con­ditions while traversing seven glaciers on their jour­ney from Phuladraan to Naran, with snow accumula­tion exceeding five feet on Lake Road.

The team’s assessment revealed severe damage to several hotels and resorts along the route, which were anticipated to open for the upcoming tourist season. The avalanche, which struck with force, has left these buildings in ruins, posing a significant set­back to the local tourism industry.

Director General Shabir Khan expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the need for imme­diate action to address the aftermath of the disaster. Efforts are underway to provide assistance to affect­ed businesses and individuals, with authorities urg­ing caution as rescue and recovery operations con­tinue in the area.