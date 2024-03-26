KU declares results of ADA regular, external Part-I annual exams 2022

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of the Associate De­gree in Arts (ADA), Part-I, Regular and External, An­nual Examination 2022. According to the gazette is­sued here, as many as 5,205 candidates were registered in the ADA Regular papers of which 5,027 students ap­peared in the examination and 1, 297 candidates were declared successful. The overall pass percentage was counted 25.80 percent. It is worth to mention here that 3,427 candidates were registered in the ADA Ex­ternal papers while 3,127 students appeared in the exams, out of which, 747 candidates cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 23.89 per­cent.