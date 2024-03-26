Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KU declares results of ADA regular, external Part-I annual exams 2022

Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of the Associate De­gree in Arts (ADA), Part-I, Regular and External, An­nual Examination 2022. According to the gazette is­sued here, as many as 5,205 candidates were registered in the ADA Regular papers of which 5,027 students ap­peared in the examination and 1, 297 candidates were declared successful. The overall pass percentage was counted 25.80 percent. It is worth to mention here that 3,427 candidates were registered in the ADA Ex­ternal papers while 3,127 students appeared in the exams, out of which, 747 candidates cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 23.89 per­cent. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024