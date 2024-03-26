Lahore police arrest 29 kite-flyers

LAHORE - police also conducted a crackdown against the kite-flyers and arrested 29 accused for violating the ban on kite-fly­ing in the city. The police also seized kites worth thousands and chemical strings from the possesion of the accused per­sons. As per details, the police arrested 12 kite-flyers from Shahdara, 7 from Shahdara town, 4 from Shafiqabad and Badami Bagh, 6 from Islampura, Nolkha, Masri Shah and Shadbagh areas. In the light of the special orders of Chief Min­ister Punjab and IG Punjab, Khariyan po­lice arrested two accused and recovered thousands of kites on Monday. Kakrali police station arrested kite sellers named Shehzada Muhammad Zain Bilal son of Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Mohalla Gondalpura Gujarat, and Khalid Aziz son of Aziz Ahmed resident of Bazurgwal. Police have registered separate cases against the accused persons. In a hor­rible incident reported last Saturday, a young man lost his life after a kite string slit his throat in the Iqbal Division area of Faisalabad. According to the police, Asif Ashfaq, a young man riding a mo­torcycle, was going near the Mominabad novelty bridge. Meanwhile, Asif Ashfaq’s throat was cut by the killer string coming from an unknown direction. Asif Ashfaq died on the spot before being shifted to a hospital. Taking a strict notice of the kite string slits in the province, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed severe concerns over the frequent casualties, despite the im­position of a ban across the province. She chaired a meeting about Law and Order yesterday and said that registering a case is not enough, the violators should be punished. “I was heartbroken after watching the video of the child who died from the string of the kite,” she said. CM Maryam Nawaz said actions are needed on an urgent basis to imple­ment the law. She also ordered to run a campaign for the eradication of kite fly­ing across the province.