LG minister to speed up drive to resolve civic issues

KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that he will soon visit Hyderabad and other towns in the entire province to speed up the drive to resolve the civic issues of their residents. The LG minister stated this on Monday in his meeting with Hyderabad Mayor Muhammad Kashif Shoro. Shoro called on the provincial minister at his office to greet him on the assumption of the ministerial position in the new Sindh government. Shoro briefed the LG minister about municipal problems in Hyderabad, particularly the water supply and drainage problems.
The mayor briefed the provincial minister that drainage problems in Hyderabad had been worsening each passing day as the government should release funds for the development schemes aimed at building a sewerage system in the second largest city of Sindh. The meeting discussed the ways and means to be adopted to speed up the pace of ongoing development schemes in Hyderabad.
Ghani said on the occasion that the Sindh government’s top priority was resolving the people’s issues. He said the Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party had issued directives to the Sindh government to speedily resolve water supply and sewerage problems in every district of the province. The LG minister said that he would soon visit Hyderabad and other districts to ensure speedy implementation of the PPP chairman’s directives.