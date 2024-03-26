Tuesday, March 26, 2024
LG minister to speed up drive to resolve civic issues

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that he will soon visit Hyderabad and other towns in the entire province to speed up the drive to resolve the civic issues of their resi­dents. The LG minister stated this on Monday in his meet­ing with Hyderabad Mayor Muhammad Kashif Shoro. Shoro called on the provincial minister at his office to greet him on the assumption of the ministerial posi­tion in the new Sindh government. Shoro briefed the LG minister about municipal problems in Hyderabad, particularly the water supply and drainage problems. 

The mayor briefed the provincial minister that drainage problems in Hyderabad had been wors­ening each passing day as the government should release funds for the development schemes aimed at building a sewerage system in the second larg­est city of Sindh. The meeting discussed the ways and means to be adopted to speed up the pace of ongoing development schemes in Hyderabad.

Ghani said on the occasion that the Sindh gov­ernment’s top priority was resolving the people’s issues. He said the Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party had issued directives to the Sindh govern­ment to speedily resolve water supply and sewer­age problems in every district of the province. The LG minister said that he would soon visit Hyder­abad and other districts to ensure speedy imple­mentation of the PPP chairman’s directives.

