Maritime affairs minister visits PNSC headquarters

KARACHI - Federal Maritime Affairs Min­ister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh conducted an official visit to the main office of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) on Monday. The min­ister received a warm welcome from PNSC officials upon his arrival. During the visit, Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh was briefed by PNSC’s Director Project and Planning Khurram Mirza alongside other key officials in­cluding Director Finance Syed Jarrar Ahmed Kazmi, Director Ship Management SM Babar, and Director Commercial Capt Mustafa Qazilbash. Address­ing the gathering, the minister underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts to steer the nation’s economy in a posi­tive direction, emphasising the importance of building a better Pakistan for future gen­erations. He also pointed out the significant progress in the Asian region while noting the country’s lag in development. In discussions with the media, the minister outlined plans to finalise the PNSC board and appoint a CEO from the pri­vate sector, aiming to enhance the corporation’s efficiency further. While expressing sat­isfaction with PNSC’s current performance, the minister stressed the potential for fur­ther improvements. Regarding the government’s economic endeavours, Sheikh assured that efforts were underway, promising visible results albeit requiring some time. Following the PNSC visit, Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh proceeded to tour the DLB Building, where DG Port and Shipping Aaliya Shahid provided further insights dur­ing a briefing session.