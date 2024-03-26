Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities

MIRPURKHAS - A high-level meeting convened by Provincial Minis­ter for Food and Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Mon­day, has taken decisive action in a bid to curb ram­pant price hikes during the holy month of Ramazan. According to media, the provincial minister praised the district administration’s efforts to fix food pric­es, noting that complaints of shortages have been addressed. He also acknowledged the need to ad­dress the shortage of fertilisers, emphasising that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to im­prove the situation. “We are committed to providing relief to the people during this blessed month,” he declared and said the Sindh government has estab­lished monitoring committees at both provincial and divisional levels to keep a close watch on prices.

In a separate meeting with revenue and irrigation officials, Shoro announced plans for a major drain­age scheme to mitigate the impact of rainwater from Hakro drain. A massive gate will be installed to pre­vent flooding, ensuring the safety of communities during the monsoon season. “We are determined to enhance water availability for agriculture and drink­ing purposes,” Shoro stated, adding, “Despite water shortages, we are implementing a rotation pro­gramme to ensure equitable distribution.”