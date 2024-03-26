Minister opens Student Service Centre at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan inaugurated the Student Service Centre (SSC) on Monday, a newly established one-stop solution centre equipped with modern technology to facilitate students in various academic matters such as transcripts, course registration, and degree clearance.
Upon arrival, Minister Meena Khan was received by Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar, who briefed him on the centre’s vision to prioritise student welfare with a student-centric approach. Meena Khan emphasised that the SSC would leverage modern technology to minimise wait times and ensure efficient services, supported by well-trained staff. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deans, senior faculty, and administration members.
Minister Meena Khan commended UET Peshawar’s commitment to promoting engineering education and extending educational opportunities to remote areas of KP. He congratulated Prof Dr Qaisar Ali and his team for establishing a center aimed at addressing student issues through modern technological solutions, aligning with the university’s vision of fostering a vibrant educational environment conducive to leadership development.
Addressing the media, Minister Meena Khan assured that the KP government would soon unveil a sustainable financial model for universities to overcome financial challenges. He emphasised the importance of promoting high standards of engineering education in accordance with market demands. Additionally, he lauded UET Peshawar’s extensive research portfolio and international collaborations.
Later, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali presented an overview of UET Peshawar’s activities, research initiatives, and the financial challenges faced by the university.