Minister opens Student Service Centre at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Minister for Higher Education Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan inau­gurated the Student Service Centre (SSC) on Monday, a newly established one-stop solution centre equipped with modern technology to facilitate students in various academic mat­ters such as transcripts, course regis­tration, and degree clearance.

Upon arrival, Minister Meena Khan was received by Prof Dr Qais­ar Ali, Vice Chancellor of UET Pesha­war, who briefed him on the centre’s vision to prioritise student welfare with a student-centric approach. Meena Khan emphasised that the SSC would leverage modern tech­nology to minimise wait times and ensure efficient services, support­ed by well-trained staff. The inau­guration ceremony was attended by Deans, senior faculty, and adminis­tration members.

Minister Meena Khan commend­ed UET Peshawar’s commitment to promoting engineering education and extending educational opportu­nities to remote areas of KP. He con­gratulated Prof Dr Qaisar Ali and his team for establishing a center aimed at addressing student issues through modern technological solu­tions, aligning with the university’s vision of fostering a vibrant educa­tional environment conducive to leadership development.

Addressing the media, Minister Meena Khan assured that the KP government would soon unveil a sustainable financial model for uni­versities to overcome financial chal­lenges. He emphasised the impor­tance of promoting high standards of engineering education in accord­ance with market demands. Addi­tionally, he lauded UET Peshawar’s extensive research portfolio and in­ternational collaborations.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qa­isar Ali presented an overview of UET Peshawar’s activities, research initiatives, and the financial chal­lenges faced by the university.