Murray gives fans an effort to remember in Miami swan song

MIAMI - In what was his final appearance at the Miami Open, Andy Murray gave tennis fans a resolute performance to remember on Sunday in a 5-7 7-5 7-6(5) third round defeat to Czech Tomas Machac.

For all his talent it is Murray’s heart and refusal to wave the white flag that powered him to three grand slam ti­tles and earned him respect from his fellow players and an army of fans. The 36-year old displayed those qual­ities in his Miami swan song with a vintage performance that drew roar­ing approval from the packed house on Butch Bucholz court.

The match statistics alone did not measure Murray’s work. Tied at a set each and 5-5 in third, the match looked finished when Murray rolled over on his left ankle, dropped his racquet and then covered his face screaming in pain as he hopped to his bench grimacing. After being treated by the trainer a defiant Murray re­strapped his ankle and returned to the court.

The third set would go to a tie-break with Murray building a 5-3 ad­vantage but the former-world num­ber one could not close the deal as Machac, who had earlier upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev, added another big name to his victims list. As he will likely do many times as his retire­ment nears Murray grabbed his gear, walked out onto the court one more time and applauded the crowd soak­ing up the moment.

“I wasn’t thinking about all the matches I played just more that that’s the last match that I am going play here which is sad because I love it here,” Murray told a small group of reporters. “I’ve spent so much of my tennis career here and I would have liked it to have gone on a little bit longer. “This tournament in particu­larly for me is an important one so it was a bit more emotional leaving the court today than it might be at some of the other events. “I am looking for­ward to the end now, give my best the next few months and get to be at home with my family.”