Naila Kiani receives ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ for her achievements in mountaineering

LAHORE - Naila Kiani, the courageous and renowned mountain­eer, continues to shine in the spotlight with her re­markable achievements. Recently, she added anoth­er feather to her already decorated cap by receiving the highest civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, from the President of Pakistan on March 23 at Aiwan-e-Sa­dar, Islamabad.

Naila Kiani stands as a trailblazer in the field of mountaineering, having achieved numerous mile­stones that set her apart. Notably, she holds the dis­tinction of being the first and only Pakistani woman climber to conquer 10 peaks above 8,000 meters only in an incredible two years period, making her the fastest Pakistani climb­er. Furthermore, she stands alone as the only Pakistani climber to ascend seven of these towering peaks with­in a timeframe of less than six months, a feat achieved by only nine other climbers in the world.

Among her conquests are the majestic peaks of Mount Everest (8,848 me­ters) in 2023, K2 (8,611 meters) in 2022, Lhotse (8,516 meters) in 2023, Nanga Parbat (8,126 me­ters) in 2023, Manaslu (8,163 meters) in 2023, Annapurna (8,091 me­ters) in 2023, Broad Peak (8,051 meters) in 2023, Gasherbrum II (8,035 me­ters) in 2021, Gasherbrum I (8,080 meters) in 2022, and Cho Oyu (8,188 me­ters) in 2023.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award. Such kind of recognition gives hope and confidence not only to me but to all aspiring female athletes. This recognition fuels my passion for mountaineer­ing even more, and I am inspired to continue push­ing boundaries and striv­ing for excellence in my future endeavors and give back to help others too,” said Naila Kiani.

Having transitioned from a former aerospace engi­neer, banker, and boxer to a high achieving mountain­eer, this dedicated mother of two epitomizes the spirit of pursuing the extraordi­nary. Her courageous deci­sion to tackle the world’s highest mountains stands as a powerful testament to the notion that with cour­age and hard work, every challenge is surmountable.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the President of the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foun­dation, said: “We are im­mensely proud to have been part of Naila Kiani’s outstanding journey, and we wholeheartedly con­gratulate our BARD fellow on this well-deserved rec­ognition. Her achievement in receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz reflects her dedica­tion and perseverance in mountaineering.

“Kiani’s determination and passion continue to in­spire us all, and we eagerly anticipate more individu­als stepping forward to make their mark and illu­minate the path ahead. To­gether, let us celebrate this big achievement and strive to create more opportuni­ties for greatness in the world of sports,” he added.

Undeterred by past tri­umphs, Kiani has set her sights even higher, articu­lating her ambition to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters within the next two years. Her determination and relentless commit­ment to her passion serve as inspiration to aspiring mountaineers worldwide.

The BARD Foundation is an initiative undertaken by Bilquis & Abdul Razak Da­wood to help talented indi­viduals realize their poten­tial as champions in their chosen fields. The objec­tive of the Foundation is to develop individuals, with a special emphasis on skills.