National polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

LARKANA - A seven-day National Polio Campaign started across Larkana division includ­ing Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore on Monday which will con­tinue till March 31, 2024. The teams have planned to visit remote and far-flung areas as well as rain/flood-affected areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,990 children up to the age of five years. The Dis­trict Health Departments of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdad­kot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3,400 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana division and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the chil­dren up to five years age.