Nawaz, Maryam condole with family of youth killed by kite string

FAISALABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N supremo Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif paid a short visit to Faisalabad on Monday.

They landed at Faisalabad Airport where they presided over a meeting of local par­liamentarians and the PML-N leaders. Later, they drove to the residence of two WASA workers - Asif Masih and Shan Masih - who were killed while cleaning a sewerage channel few days ago.

The CM and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif condoled with the bereaved familifes and ex­pressed their sympathy and affection for the children of deceased sewer men.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that workers are the pre­cious asset of government de­partments. Hence, the govern­ment would take an initiative soon to release occupational safety kits for the workers which would help protect their lives in case of emergencies.

Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over death of sewermen and said that WASA should take steps for protection of its workers at all costs. Later, Punjab chief minister flanked by her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also paid visit to the residence of a youth Asif Ashfaq’s resident at Railway Hous­ing Colony Samanabad who died as the kite string cut his throat cou­ple of days ago. The CM condoled with the bereaved family and said that kite-flying had become a bloody game. The parents should play their effective role to curb this hobby.

She said the government had also issued necessary directions for tak­ing strict action against the manu­facturing, sale and purchase of me­tallic and chemically coated string to weed out this evil complete­ly. PML-N supremo Nawaz Shar­if strongly condemned death of Asif Ashfaq through kite string and said, “We all should play collective role to check this evil”. IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar briefed the Pun­jab CM about arrest of the culprits and said that the accused involved in sale and purchase of the string were traced out and they would be tak­en to task shortly. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurganzeb, for­mer senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Talal Chaudhry, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Pun­jab chief secretary, IG Punjab, Com­missioner Faisalabad, RPO Faisal­abad and others were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, pre­siding over a meeting of local par­liamentarians and PML-N leaders at Faisalabad Airport here on Mon­day, Maryam Nawaz said Faisalabad would be transformed into a mod­ern city by introducing an innova­tive mass transit system.

She said Punjab government had planned to provide hundred Spee­do buses in Faisalabad in addition to bringing metro bus system in this metropolis. She said that Faisalabad was also included in 100,000 house project which would be constructed for low income people.

She said that rural and prima­ry health centers across the prov­ince would be revamped within 6 months in addition to constructing and repairing 600 roads, 5 express­ways and 3 motorways.

She said that 100 percent free medicines would be provided across the province soon in addition to its home delivery. Maryam said all dis­tricts of the Punjab would be includ­ed in safe city program whereas this project would be launched in 18 cit­ies within next three months.

She said that more than 4.8 million packets of Ramazan Nigehban pack­age were distributed so far across the province while 3,000 motor­bikes would be provided to male and female students in each district.

She said that students would also be given laptops and iPads where­as a comprehensive system of sol­id waste collection was being im­plemented in 36 districts. The government has also set a target to introduce waste management sys­tem on PP mode in all districts of the Punjab including its rural areas within next 3 months, she added.

She also condemned the killing of a youth with kite string and said that this incident was very painful which could not be ignored rather its re­sponsible would be taken to task.

She said that the government would also formulate laws and en­sure its complete implementation for ensuring safety of the workers.

PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the dismiss­al of previous PML-N government detracted Pakistan from growth tra­jectory. “If our government had not been removed, Pakistan would have been a strong economy,” he added.

He said that everyone witnessed what the illegal invaders did to the country. He said that PML-N would get its political legacy again and put the country back on road to progress and prosperity soon.

He said that one or two years are difficult after which the people would surely enjoy relief. The time has come now that all segments of the society including politicians, administration and police should make collaborative efforts to drag Pakistan out from prevailing crises, he added.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeeb, former senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and others were also present in the meeting.