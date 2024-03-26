Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Nomination papers of PPP, JUI-F, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls

Agencies
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The judge of Peshawar High Court on Monday declared PPP, JUIF and PTI aspirants eligible for the Senate elections and dismissed all the appeals. Justice Shakeel Ahmed of the Appellate Tribunal while conducting a hear­ing dismissed the appeal against Azhar Mashwani of PTI. The tribunal judge also declared the leaders of PPP and JUIF eligible for Senate elec­tion. The PPP nominees included Rubina Khalid, Fida Muhammad and Qa­iser Khan while JUIF can­didates were Shazia and Dilawar Khan. The ap­peals were filed by Sen­ate candidates Ayesha Bano and Irfan Saleem.

Agencies

