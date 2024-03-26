Nova City inaugurates grand mosque

ISLAMABAD - Nova City Islamabad, in line with its vision to provide world class amenities to customers, achieved another milestone and inaugurated its grand mosque Masjid – Afzaal by arranging a grand and blissful gathering for Jumma prayers which was attended by Ch Junaid Afzaal, Chairman Nova Group, Amir Saleem, CEO Nova Group, along with well-known and respected dignitaries of Islamabad and sur­rounding. The grand mosque is a worthy addition and a marvel of architecture for the people of Islamabad. Speaking on the occa­sion, Chairman Nova Group once again expressed his commitment to provide modern and world class infrastructure to people of Pakistan. He said that he is fo­cused on providing basic infra­structure to people planning to build homes in this project well ahead of time lines and is proud that along with mosque, the proj­ect has already delivered a world class school already functional along with sports complex, and commercial projects.

Mazurd Khan , chairman and founder of Pakistan Sweet Home, appreciated chairman efforts and extended full support to the group and extended his well wishes. The occasion was graced by Maulana Abbdul Jalil Leghari who led Jum­ma prayers and ended the event with special prayers for Nova Group and people of Pakistan.