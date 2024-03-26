OPF to set up new female academic block in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, is set to establish the OPF Higher Secondary Girls School Academic Block, showcasing the government’s dedication to providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis.
According to an official source, the construction of a new Academic Block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School in Rawalpindi reflects the government’s commitment to meeting the educational needs of both the overseas community and the general public. Currently, the school has 710 students, including 279 children of Overseas Pakistanis, enrolled.
The new Academic Block will be constructed on an area of 21,057 square feet to accommodate approximately 300 more students. The proposed construction work will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.99.93 million. The block will include classrooms, daycare facilities, a conference room, an art studio, a medical room, and a cafeteria.
Highlighting the alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development underscores its relentless efforts to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates, domestically and globally. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy, the government reaffirms its commitment to facilitating them comprehensively.
Expressing optimism regarding the pivotal role overseas Pakistanis can play in national development, leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and global exposure, the government commends the management of OPF for the successful launch of the new academic block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School in Rawalpindi. Such initiatives are crucial in fostering educational growth and development.