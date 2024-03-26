OPF to set up new female academic block in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - The Overseas Pakistanis Founda­tion (OPF), an attached depart­ment of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, is set to establish the OPF Higher Secondary Girls School Academic Block, showcas­ing the government’s dedication to providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis.

According to an official source, the construction of a new Aca­demic Block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School in Rawalpindi reflects the government’s commit­ment to meeting the educational needs of both the overseas com­munity and the general public. Currently, the school has 710 stu­dents, including 279 children of Overseas Pakistanis, enrolled.

The new Academic Block will be constructed on an area of 21,057 square feet to accommodate ap­proximately 300 more students. The proposed construction work will be completed with an estimat­ed cost of Rs.99.93 million. The block will include classrooms, day­care facilities, a conference room, an art studio, a medical room, and a cafeteria.

Highlighting the alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan­is and Human Resource Develop­ment underscores its relentless ef­forts to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expa­triates, domestically and globally. Recognizing the invaluable contri­butions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy, the govern­ment reaffirms its commitment to facilitating them comprehensively.

Expressing optimism regarding the pivotal role overseas Pakistan­is can play in national develop­ment, leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and global exposure, the government commends the man­agement of OPF for the successful launch of the new academic block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School in Rawalpindi. Such initia­tives are crucial in fostering edu­cational growth and development.