Pakistan, UK vow to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom yesterday vowed to enhance ties. Foreign Minister Moham­mad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for For­eign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom. Reiterating the importance of Pakistan-UK relationship, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations with multifaceted cooperation.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the early con­clusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement to take relations to the next lev­el. The Foreign Minister stressed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and invest­ment, people to people contacts and climate. Dar urged on the need for early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK which would further bolster linkages, particularly in view of the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK. They also discussed important regional issues including Af­ghanistan and the situation in Gaza. Dar also em­phasized the significance of people-to-people contacts, recognizing the Pakistani diaspora in the UK as a vital bridge between the two nations. A particularly poignant point for Dar was the re­sumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights between the two countries. Before con­cluding the call, Foreign Minister Dar extended a gracious invitation to Lord Cameron, inviting him to visit Pakistan at their mutual convenience.