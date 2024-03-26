Pakistan, UK vow to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom yesterday vowed to enhance ties. Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom. Reiterating the importance of Pakistan-UK relationship, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations with multifaceted cooperation.
The Foreign Minister emphasized the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement to take relations to the next level. The Foreign Minister stressed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, people to people contacts and climate. Dar urged on the need for early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK which would further bolster linkages, particularly in view of the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK. They also discussed important regional issues including Afghanistan and the situation in Gaza. Dar also emphasized the significance of people-to-people contacts, recognizing the Pakistani diaspora in the UK as a vital bridge between the two nations. A particularly poignant point for Dar was the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights between the two countries. Before concluding the call, Foreign Minister Dar extended a gracious invitation to Lord Cameron, inviting him to visit Pakistan at their mutual convenience.