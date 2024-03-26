Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Parents of Aitchison College students express solidarity with principal
Web Desk
7:08 PM | March 26, 2024
Parents of some Aitchison College students on Tuesday took to the street to express solidarity with the institute’s principal who resigned a day earlier (Monday).

Michael A Thompson tendered his resignation on Monday, citing nepotism and political interference as the reasons behind his decision.

Several parents gathered outside the Governor House and raised slogans demanding restoration of the principal of Lahore’s premier institution.

They also sought an impartial inquiry and reversal of, what they said, illegal measures of Governor Balighur Rehman.

A police contingent dashed to the Governor House to prevent violent backlash.

