Parents urged not to allow kids to fly kites

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Mon­day urged upon the parents not to allow their chil­dren to violate kite flying ban imposed by the govern­ment otherwise the strict legal action would be taken.

According to a police spokesperson, the kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and they could face three to six months imprisonment and up to Rs100,000 fine.

He said the officers concerned had been direct­ed to utilize all available resources to control the kite flying and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers.

The parents were urged to keep an eye on their children and not to allow them to be a part of illegal activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had al­ready been accelerated in the city, he added.

The use of chemical-coated string for kite flying re­sults in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out ef­forts were made to stop kite flying, he said.