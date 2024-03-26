Paris waiters compete in race to get a coffee and croissant

PARIS - The army of waiters who are the lifeblood of the French capital’s many cafés often get a bad rap, accused of everything from being unable to crack a smile to being downright rude and impatient to their customers. But the “garçons de café” of Paris are undoubtedly professionals. They can remember the orders of eight people without taking notes. They can carry all the dishes and drinks in one go. And they can manage a busy lunch rush without breaking a sweat – and still find time for a quick cigarette break. Those professional skills (minus the smoking) were on display in full force on Sunday when Paris staged the Course des Cafés, marking the revival of a once-annual event that challenges waiters to race a two-kilometer route (1.2 miles) while carrying a tray laden with a cup of coffee, a glass of water and a croissant. Two hundred of the crème de la crème of the city’s cafes, classically attired in black pants or skirt, apron and a white top, took to the streets and alleys of central Paris to compete in the event and entertain the crowds.