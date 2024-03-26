The Code of Hammura­bi, carved onto a stela in ancient Baby­lon around 1754 BCE, is one of the earliest known sets of written laws. It consisted of 282 laws cov­ering various as­pects of daily life, including commerce, marriage, and crime. Signifi­cantly, Hammurabi’s code established principles of justice, delineating punishments based on social status and the principle of “an eye for an eye.” Its significance persists into the present, as it laid the foundation for legal systems worldwide. The con­cept of codified law, fairness in punishment, and the idea of justice influencing societal norms can be traced back to Hammurabi’s code, shaping modern legal frameworks and ethical standards.