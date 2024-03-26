PCB announces 20 probables for West Indies women series

LAHORE - The women’s national selection committee led by Saleem Jaffar has named 20 probables for the forthcoming white-ball series against West Indies women scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 18 April to 3 May. The series includes three ODIs – part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is. The first ball in the ODIs (18, 21 and 23 April) will be bowled at 3:30pm, while the T20Is (26, 28, 30 April, 2 and 3 May) will begin at 7:30pm. Ayesha Zafar (29 ODIs, 20 T20Is), Gul Feroza (2 ODIs), Rameen Shamim (3 ODIs, 4T20Is), Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is) and Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) are the players making a comeback. Omaima Sohail and Shawaal Zulfiqar (recovering from shoulder injury), who were part of the 17-member squad that was named for the last bilateral series against New Zealand women’s team, have been omitted from the camp probables.