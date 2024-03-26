Tuesday, March 26, 2024
PCB announces 20 probables for West Indies women series

Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The women’s national selection committee led by Saleem Jaf­far has named 20 probables for the forthcoming white-ball series against West Indies women scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 18 April to 3 May. The series in­cludes three ODIs – part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is. The first ball in the ODIs (18, 21 and 23 April) will be bowled at 3:30pm, while the T20Is (26, 28, 30 April, 2 and 3 May) will begin at 7:30pm. Ayesha Zafar (29 ODIs, 20 T20Is), Gul Feroza (2 ODIs), Rameen Sha­mim (3 ODIs, 4T20Is), Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is) and Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) are the players making a comeback. Omaima Sohail and Shawaal Zulfiqar (recov­ering from shoulder injury), who were part of the 17-mem­ber squad that was named for the last bilateral series against New Zealand women’s team, have been omitted from the camp probables.

