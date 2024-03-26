PDMA releases Rs348m for TDPs of N Waziristan

PESHAWAR - The Pro­vincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday re­leased an amount of Rs 348 million as monthly financial assistance (sustenance al­lowance) to the affected fam­ilies of Operation Zarb Azab in North Waziristan who have not yet returned to their homes.

Each and every verified family will receive it through SIM messaging within a day or two.

In a statement issued by the office of the Director Gener­al PDMA Qaiser Khan, it has been said that the said finan­cial assistance is being giv­en to more than 17 thousand families of North Waziristan who are duly certified by NA­DRA and registered as tem­porarily displaced persons (TDPs).

On the occasion, Director Complex Emergencies Wing PDMA for merged Tribal Dis­tricts Subia Hussam Toru said the recent release is the 114th instalment of the se­ries in which each verified family will receive a total of Rs20,000 as cash assistance and ration allowance.

Subia Hussam Toru further said that more funds of the same amount would be re­leased before Eid to reduce the financial burden of the TDPs so that the homeless people of North Waziristan can also participate in the joys of Ramadan and Eid.