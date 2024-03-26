Tuesday, March 26, 2024
PDMA releases Rs348m for TDPs of North Waziristan

APP
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) Khyber Pak­htunkhwa on Monday released an amount of Rs 348 million as monthly financial assistance (sus­tenance allowance) to the affected families of Opera­tion Zarb Azab in North Waziristan who have not yet returned to their homes. Each and every verified family will receive it through SIM messaging within a day or two. In a statement issued by the office of The Director Gen­eral PDMA Qaiser Khan, it has been said that the said financial assistance is be­ing given to more than 17 thousand families of North Waziristan who are duly certified by NADRA and registered as TDPs. Direc­tor Complex Emergencies Wing PDMA for merged Tribal Districts Subia Toru said recent release is the 114th installment.

