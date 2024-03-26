PDMA releases Rs348m for TDPs of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday released an amount of Rs 348 million as monthly financial assistance (sustenance allowance) to the affected families of Operation Zarb Azab in North Waziristan who have not yet returned to their homes. Each and every verified family will receive it through SIM messaging within a day or two. In a statement issued by the office of The Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan, it has been said that the said financial assistance is being given to more than 17 thousand families of North Waziristan who are duly certified by NADRA and registered as TDPs. Director Complex Emergencies Wing PDMA for merged Tribal Districts Subia Toru said recent release is the 114th installment.