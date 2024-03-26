PM directs swift action against tax evaders, defaulters

Orders authorities concerned to make track and trace system fully functional in all sectors n Directs sealing of all factories refusing to install tracking system n Instructs to establish inquiry committee to identify obstacles.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking strong exception to the tax evasion, has directed the authorities concerned to make the track and trace system fully functional in all sectors, including tobacco, cement, sugar, and fertilizer industries, to prevent tax evasion.
He directed that all factories refusing to install track and trace system should be sealed immediately.
Chairing a meeting regarding the track and trace system in Islamabad on Monday he decided to take measures against tax defaulters and tax evaders on an emergency basis.
The prime minister instructed to establish an inquiry committee to identify the obstacles in the way of the track and trace system and determine the responsible for that. The committee, in seven days, will identify the obstacles in the way of the complete activation of the track and trace system and the people involved in tax evasion.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said the committee will also submit suggestions on the future strategy for the application of automatic tax system in factories.
The prime minister further said all legal hurdles in the way of track and trace system should be removed.
He sought a comprehensive plan of action for enforcement of automatic track and trace system and digital strategy. In addition to revenue collection, Shehbaz Sharif advised to use the track and trace system to prevent counterfeiting and substandard products.
He directed that the sale of fake and unregistered cigarettes should be stopped and these should be seized and destroyed. He said country is suffering from economic problems and the mafia is colluding to damage the national exchequer.
The prime minister advised to hire services of internationally renowned organizations for the track and trace system. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the current status of the automated tax system and obstacles in the way of making this system fully functional in sugar, cement, fertilizer and tobacco industry. It was told that the track and trace system was fully functional in 14 big tobacco factories, while 12 units had been sealed for not installing the system. It was said that this system is fully functional in all fertilizer industries.
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CALLS ON PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF
Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual concern. In the meeting, the overall political situation and other matters also came under discussion.
PM, GERMAN AMBASSADORDISCUSS TIES
Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest. The prime minister thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for sending a congratulatory message to him on his re-election. The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan deeply valued its longstanding ties with Germany and considered it an important partner in Europe. While noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, the prime minister expressed the desire to expand existing level of bilateral trade and investment, stating that there was great potential for enhanced German investments in Pakistan. The prime minister welcomed the German side’s initiative to send a business delegation to visit Pakistan soon and assured the German Ambassador that the delegation would be facilitated in every way to ensure a successful visit. He also extended an invitation to the German Chancellor to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The ambassador assured the prime minister that Germany was keen to work closely with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment.
PRIVATIZATION OF LOSS MAKING ENTITIES PRIORITY OF GOVT: PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said privatization of loss-making state-owned entities, institutional reforms, domestic and foreign investment and austerity were priorities of the government. The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association including Shakeel Masood, Mir Ibrahim, Mian Amir Mehmood and Sultan Lakhani. The PM said he formed the government at a time when the country was faced with immense difficulties. The biggest challenge was to put the economy back on track, he said and informed the delegation about the economic priorities of the government. He said a committee had been formed to bring down the expenditure of the government and it would soon present its recommendations which he would put before the nation. The federal cabinet had decided not to take salaries and perks, he told. He said the services of international experts were being hired for complete digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue, adding the government would duly recognize the top taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs of the country.