PM directs swift action against tax evaders, defaulters

Orders authorities concerned to make track and trace system fully functional in all sectors n Directs sealing of all factories refusing to install tracking system n Instructs to establish inquiry committee to identify obstacles.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking strong ex­ception to the tax eva­sion, has directed the authorities concerned to make the track and trace system fully func­tional in all sectors, including tobacco, ce­ment, sugar, and fertil­izer industries, to pre­vent tax evasion.

He directed that all factories refusing to install track and trace system should be sealed immediately.

Chairing a meeting regarding the track and trace system in Islam­abad on Monday he de­cided to take measures against tax defaulters and tax evaders on an emergency basis.

The prime minister instructed to establish an inquiry committee to identify the obstacles in the way of the track and trace system and deter­mine the responsible for that. The committee, in seven days, will identify the obstacles in the way of the complete activa­tion of the track and trace system and the people involved in tax evasion.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the committee will also submit suggestions on the future strategy for the application of automatic tax system in factories.

The prime minister further said all legal hurdles in the way of track and trace system should be removed.

He sought a com­prehensive plan of ac­tion for enforcement of automatic track and trace system and digi­tal strategy. In addition to revenue collection, Shehbaz Sharif advised to use the track and trace system to prevent counterfeiting and sub­standard products.

He directed that the sale of fake and un­registered cigarettes should be stopped and these should be seized and destroyed. He said country is suffering from economic prob­lems and the mafia is colluding to damage the national exchequer.

The prime minister advised to hire services of internationally renowned organizations for the track and trace system. The meeting was given a de­tailed briefing on the current status of the automated tax system and ob­stacles in the way of making this sys­tem fully functional in sugar, cement, fertilizer and tobacco industry. It was told that the track and trace system was fully functional in 14 big tobac­co factories, while 12 units had been sealed for not installing the system. It was said that this system is fully functional in all fertilizer industries.

PUNJAB ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CALLS ON PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ma­lik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Mon­day called on Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual concern. In the meeting, the overall political situation and other matters also came under discussion.

PM, GERMAN AMBASSADORDISCUSS TIES

Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Mon­day and discussed matters of mutual interest. The prime minister thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for sending a congratulatory message to him on his re-election. The prime min­ister emphasized that Pakistan deep­ly valued its longstanding ties with Germany and considered it an im­portant partner in Europe. While not­ing the positive trajectory of bilater­al ties, the prime minister expressed the desire to expand existing level of bilateral trade and investment, stat­ing that there was great potential for enhanced German investments in Pa­kistan. The prime minister welcomed the German side’s initiative to send a business delegation to visit Pakistan soon and assured the German Am­bassador that the delegation would be facilitated in every way to ensure a successful visit. He also extended an invitation to the German Chancellor to undertake an official visit to Paki­stan at his earliest convenience. The ambassador assured the prime min­ister that Germany was keen to work closely with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment.

PRIVATIZATION OF LOSS MAKING ENTITIES PRIORITY OF GOVT: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Mon­day said privatization of loss-making state-owned entities, institutional re­forms, domestic and foreign invest­ment and austerity were priorities of the government. The prime min­ister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association including Shakeel Masood, Mir Ibra­him, Mian Amir Mehmood and Sultan Lakhani. The PM said he formed the government at a time when the coun­try was faced with immense difficul­ties. The biggest challenge was to put the economy back on track, he said and informed the delegation about the economic priorities of the gov­ernment. He said a committee had been formed to bring down the ex­penditure of the government and it would soon present its recommenda­tions which he would put before the nation. The federal cabinet had de­cided not to take salaries and perks, he told. He said the services of inter­national experts were being hired for complete digitalization of Feder­al Board of Revenue, adding the gov­ernment would duly recognize the top taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs of the country.