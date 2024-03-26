Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

PM welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza
Web Desk
9:27 AM | March 26, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, he urged the international community to ensure the implementation of the Security Council's resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the ongoing Zionist oppression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped permanently.

The Prime Minister said thousands of women and children have been martyred in Israel's barbaric attacks. Hospitals and refugee camps were deliberately bombed by Israel in Gaza, which is highly deplorable.

He said Pakistan will continue to support Palestinian brothers and sisters for creation of a Palestinian state on the basis of pre-1967 borders.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1711425471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024