PM welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, he urged the international community to ensure the implementation of the Security Council's resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the ongoing Zionist oppression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped permanently.

The Prime Minister said thousands of women and children have been martyred in Israel's barbaric attacks. Hospitals and refugee camps were deliberately bombed by Israel in Gaza, which is highly deplorable.

He said Pakistan will continue to support Palestinian brothers and sisters for creation of a Palestinian state on the basis of pre-1967 borders.