Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest prime suspect, aides in Faisalabad kite twine incident

Police arrest prime suspect, aides in Faisalabad kite twine incident
Web Desk
9:27 PM | March 26, 2024
National

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested the prime suspect involved in the tragic incident in which a young motorcyclist fell a victim to kite twine in Faisalabad. 

A heart-wrenching incident took place at Faisalabad's Novelty bridge last week where Asif, 22, fell a victim to kite twine, resulting in his death on the spot. 

Police claimed that prime suspect Abid, along with his aides, had been arrested by using modern techniques. 

The suspects were flying kites on the rooftop of a nearby building when the incident took place.

The burnt material of kite flying was also recovered from the suspects, police claimed. 

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited the family of deceased to offer condolence on Monday. She directed police to arrest the suspects at the earliest.

The casualties related to kite flying, mostly due to chemical-coated twine, have taken place in the last few months despite police crackdown on violators.

Two bandits killed in 'gunfight' with police in Lahore

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1711425471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024