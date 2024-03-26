Police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD - The police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter in the Badin Chali area here on Monday. According to a police spokesperson, Tando Yousuf Police were engaged in an exchange of fire dur­ing patrolling in the Badin Chali area. He said that one of the suspects got hit by a police-fired bullet and was arrested in injured condition but his associates managed to escape. He identified the apprehended suspect as Ab­dul Wahab Pathan who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.