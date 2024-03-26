Police continue crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE - In com­pliance with the orders of the Pun­jab Chief Minister, Lahore police continued a crackdown on profi­teers across the city. As part of ongoing operations against profi­teering, 702 individuals have been apprehended following the reg­istration of 266 cases in the past month. Lahore police’s spokesper­son told media on Monday that 127 individuals involved in profiteering were arrested in the City Division, 159 in the Cantonment Division, 94 in the Civil Lines Division, 76 in the Sadar Division, 66 in the Iqbal Town Division and 180 in the Model Town Division. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that an indiscriminate crack­down against profiteers was under­way, aiming to ensure the availabili­ty of affordable and quality goods to citizens. He emphasized that strict action was taken against profiteers and hoarders.