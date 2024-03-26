Police crack down on kite sellers, arrest 13

ATTOCK - Police continue their crackdown on kite sellers, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals who have been subsequently sent behind bars. Law enforcement officials confiscated 513 kites and 53 metallic strings from their possession. Additionally, in a parallel operation, authorities arrested 16 drug peddlers, seizing 8 kilograms of charas and 20 liters of liquor.
In a crime review meeting chaired by DPO Attock Ghayas Gul, stringent directives were issued to all police officers in the district. The emphasis was on ensuring effective crime control measures and avoiding any leniency in this regard.