Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Police crack down on kite sellers, arrest 13

Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police contin­ue their crackdown on kite sellers, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals who have been subsequently sent be­hind bars. Law enforcement officials confiscated 513 kites and 53 metallic strings from their possession. Ad­ditionally, in a parallel oper­ation, authorities arrested 16 drug peddlers, seizing 8 kilograms of charas and 20 liters of liquor.

In a crime review meet­ing chaired by DPO Attock Ghayas Gul, stringent direc­tives were issued to all po­lice officers in the district. The emphasis was on en­suring effective crime con­trol measures and avoiding any leniency in this regard. 

