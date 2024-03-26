Police hold 7 members of mobile snatching gang 

ABBOTTABAD - In a joint operation by Cantt and Mirpur police on Monday, seven members of a mobile snatching gang were arrested, confessing to their involvement in multiple robbery incidents.

Police also recovered 23 stolen phones, one lakh rupees cash, 5 motorcycles, and other stolen house­hold items.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, in collaboration with Superintendent of Police Cantt Dr Muhammad Omar, and Deputy Superintendent Police Mirpur Sa­raj Khan, immediate action was taken to apprehend the suspects behind the surge in mobile snatching and theft cases.

A specialised team led by SP Dr Omar and DSP Saraj Khan pursued and apprehended the seven suspects linked to mobile snatching and theft. Investigations revealed their involvement in various crimes includ­ing the snatching of mobile phones, motorcycles, and household items.

Utilising state-of-the-art equipment and modern surveillance tools including CCTV cameras, the Can­tonment and Mirpur police efficiently tracked down and captured the suspects.

Among those arrested were Sher Ali, Shah Mir, Mu­zamil Shah, Hafiz Shah, Mazhar, Sahil, and Qaiser, all hailing from different areas.

Preliminary interrogations unveiled their roles in multiple robbery incidents. Subsequently, a sig­nificant amount of stolen items, including mobile phones, motorcycles, household goods, and cash were recovered from various locations.