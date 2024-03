MUZAFFARGARH - Police thwarted a suicide attempt of teen­aged girl who jumpted into Abbasia canal from Head Pujnad point here Monday. Muqaddas, 17, informed the police that she couldn’t want to carry on study of the first-year in a local acad­emy. She said her parents didn’t agree with the deci­sion that compelled her to end her life. Constables on duty at the Head Panjnad, Head Constable Qazi Kashif and Constable Ayyas im­mediately chased the girl, jumped into the water and brought her back safely.