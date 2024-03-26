I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the current political situation in Pakistan. The recent events unfolding in the country have raised serious ques­tions about the stability and demo­cratic process of our nation.

Firstly, the ongoing power strug­gles and political infighting among various factions have led to a state of chaos and uncertainty in the country. This not only undermines the trust of the people in their gov­ernment but also hampers prog­ress and development on critical issues facing the nation.

Furthermore, the erosion of dem­ocratic norms and institutions is alarming. The suppression of dis­senting voices, curtailment of press freedom, and disregard for the rule of law threaten the very founda­tions of democracy in Pakistan. It is imperative that we uphold the principles of democracy and en­sure that the rights and liberties of all citizens are protected.

Moreover, the economic chal­lenges facing Pakistan cannot be ig­nored amidst the political turmoil. In order to address issues such as poverty, unemployment, and in­flation, it is crucial that the gov­ernment focuses on implementing sound economic policies and fos­tering an environment conducive to investment and growth.

As citizens, we have a responsi­bility to hold our leaders account­able and demand transparency, ac­countability, and good governance. I urge all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society orga­nizations, and the media, to work towards restoring stability and de­mocracy in Pakistan.

I call upon the government to prioritise the interests of the peo­ple and work towards resolving the current political crisis through dia­logue and democratic means. Only through unity and collaboration can we overcome the challenges facing our nation and build a bet­ter future for generations to come.

ABDULLAH GHAFFAR,

Lahore.