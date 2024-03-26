Power struggle within PTI may lead to its disintegration: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broad­casting Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that there was a sheer pow­er struggle within the ranks of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that might lead to its disintegration or creation of a forward bloc. Addressing a press conference here, he said that top PTI leaders like Gohar Khan and Sher Afzal Khan were taking contradicto­ry stances on different issues. He re­gretted the ‘childish attitude’ put up by the PTI which was a national party. Tarar advised the PTI leaders to shun its internal politics and play its due role in strengthening the economy.

Lambasting the PTI, he said some­times they wrote a letter to the IMF, but sometimes asked the European Union to investigate the election pro­cess in Pakistan. If they had any com­plaint, they should knock the door of the Election Commission of Pakistan or Election Tribunals, he said. He said once they were accusing the US of toppling the PTI government, now they had hired lobbying firms in the United States. The minister said that American diplomat Donald Lu had called the PTI founder as a “certified liar”. He urged the PTI leaders to join mainstream politics and contribute to the nation building process. “We need to create unity and consensus at the national political scenario”, he opined. The minister said that un­der the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government was fully committed to the agenda of eco­nomic reforms.

He said that Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif was holding meetings on the economy on a daily basis as the government’s focus was on solving the people’s problems. “We are fo­cusing on measures like privatiza­tion, reduction of government ex­penditure, tax reforms, digitization of FBR, expansion of tax net and re­duction of tax burden on the poor segments of the society.”

He said that for the first time in the history, taxpayers would be hon­ored with awards in the coming days. “The government of Pakistan will, for the first time, give awards to businessmen who increase the tax volume,” he remarked. He said that in this regard, there would be a formal ceremony at the Prime Min­ister’s House soon. The process of economic reforms is continued at a rapid pace, he added.

Tarar said that to provide relief to the people during Ramazan, the Prime Minister had assigned the du­ties of ministers across the coun­try. He said yesterday and today also federal ministers visited the utili­ty stores and reviewed the arrange­ments to ensure relief to the masses.

He said that a road map was be­ing made and all measures were be­ing taken to improve the country’s economy as the focus of the PM was on economic reforms. Besides eco­nomic revival, he told that eradica­tion of terrorism from the country was also the top priority of the in­cumbent regime.