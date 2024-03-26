Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Prohibited drugs seized, accused arrested

Agencies
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA) claimed on Monday to have arrested a drugs seller and recovered hand­some quantity of prohibited drugs from his possession. FIA spokesman said on Monday that FIA Composite Circle team on a tip-off con­ducted a raid at a Sports & Food Supplement Store lo­cated at Iqbal Stadium and seized a quantity of prohib­ited and unregistered drugs worth Rs 1 million from the shop. The FIA also ar­rested an accused identified as Usman Ghaffar from the spot and shifted him to FIA Composite circle for further investigation. On demand, the accused failed to pres­ent record of sale/purchase of drugs. 

