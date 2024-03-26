Prohibited drugs seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Monday to have arrested a drugs seller and recovered handsome quantity of prohibited drugs from his possession. FIA spokesman said on Monday that FIA Composite Circle team on a tip-off conducted a raid at a Sports & Food Supplement Store located at Iqbal Stadium and seized a quantity of prohibited and unregistered drugs worth Rs 1 million from the shop. The FIA also arrested an accused identified as Usman Ghaffar from the spot and shifted him to FIA Composite circle for further investigation. On demand, the accused failed to present record of sale/purchase of drugs.