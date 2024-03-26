Promise and responsibility

I am writing to express my thoughts on the recent oath-tak­ing ceremonies of the President and Prime Minister, and their im­plications for the country and its people, in my opinion.

While the new government holds promise, it also shoulders immense responsibility. The stakes are high, and the expectations of the people are even higher. If this administra­tion fails to deliver on its promises, it could mark the end of an era for the veterans of PML-N and PPP in government.

Furthermore, maintaining the in­tegrity of elections and the legitima­cy of the government is essential for building trust and confidence among the population. Any claims of elec­toral misconduct must be diligent­ly examined to uphold democratic principles and guarantee the repre­sentation of the people’s voices.

For progress, the government and opposition must cooperate. Instead of constant criticism, the opposition should support Pakistan’s improve­ment. The success of this govern­ment will be measured not by rheto­ric but by tangible results. I hope that they rise to the occasion and steer Pakistan towards a brighter future.

FAHAD ZAHID,

Lahore