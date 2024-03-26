Promise and responsibility

I am writing to express my thoughts on the recent oath-taking ceremonies of the President and Prime Minister, and their implications for the country and its people, in my opinion.
While the new government holds promise, it also shoulders immense responsibility. The stakes are high, and the expectations of the people are even higher. If this administration fails to deliver on its promises, it could mark the end of an era for the veterans of PML-N and PPP in government.
Furthermore, maintaining the integrity of elections and the legitimacy of the government is essential for building trust and confidence among the population. Any claims of electoral misconduct must be diligently examined to uphold democratic principles and guarantee the representation of the people’s voices.
For progress, the government and opposition must cooperate. Instead of constant criticism, the opposition should support Pakistan’s improvement. The success of this government will be measured not by rhetoric but by tangible results. I hope that they rise to the occasion and steer Pakistan towards a brighter future.
FAHAD ZAHID,
Lahore