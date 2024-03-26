Rajitha’s five-fer guides Sri Lanka to thumping win over Bangladesh

SYLHET - Kasun Rajitha claimed his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Sri Lanka crushed Bangla­desh by 328 runs here on Monday to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 182 in their second innings af­ter lunch on the fourth day, with Rajitha return­ing with 5-56. Over­night batsmanMominul Haque scored 87 not out for Bangladesh to delay the inevitable before Lahiru Kumara (2-39) took the final wicket. Fast bowler Kasun Ra­jitha claimed the wicket of Taijul Islam in the third over of the morn­ing, trapping the left-hander in front for six.

Mominul, who hit 12 fours and a six, put on a dogged 66-run partner­ship with Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the seventh wicket before Rajitha struck again. Mehidy, on 33, edged Rajitha to Dhananjaya de Silva at second slip. Rajitha took the wickets of Shoriful Islam (12) and Khaled Ahmed (zero) off con­secutive deliveries after the break to complete his five-wicket haul.

Vishwa Fernando was the other pivotal bowler for Sri Lanka with 3-36 as pacemen took all 20 wickets for the visitors in the game. “The wicket had something for the fast bowlers,” said Sri Lanka captain and play­er of the match de Silva. “We were talking about playing late, and what shots to play on this wicket. It paid off at the end of the day.”

Taijul and Mominul resumed Bangladesh’s innings at 47-5 after the top order collapsed a little over an hour be­fore the close of play on Sunday. “The wicket was good, there was move­ment early on,” said Bangladesh captain Na­jmul Hossain Shanto. “We have to improve our new-ball batting. A lot of work has to be done be­fore the next Test, and we are going to have a plan to come back strongly.”

Sri Lanka, who have never lost a Test series in Bangladesh, made 280 in their first innings and Bangladesh replied with 188. The visitors then made 418 with first-in­ning century-makers de Silva and Kamindu Men­dis both reaching three figures for the second time in the match.

They were only the third pair from the same country to score centu­ries in each innings of a Test after Australia’s Chappell brothers, Greg and Ian, and Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali. The second and final match of the series between Bangla­desh and Sri Lanka will be played in Chittagong from March 30.