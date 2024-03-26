Registration unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownership

LAHORE - Registration Unit of the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has initiated camping in various areas of the city so that citizens can con­veniently register their vehicles and transfer ownership near their living or business point. On the directive of Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar, the Mobile Registration Unit was set up camp at Talwar Chowk, Bahria Town, on Monday, where depart­ment officials and staff were present with digital equipment. Several citi­zens got registered and transferred their vehicles online at the spot. Citi­zens attending the camp praised the Punjab government’s initiative, say­ing that it makes vehicle registration more accessible near their homes. They stated that due to busyness and inflation, people are hesitant to visit offices and banks, thus vehicle registration and other such transac­tions often get delayed. They appre­ciated the effort to provide services at their doorstep. Meanwhile, Direc­tor Excise Region C Lahore, Muham­mad Asif, disclosed that tomorrow on Tuesday, the same camp will be set up at Liberty Chowk, Gulberg around 2 pm which will also be vis­ited by Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar. He mentioned that this mobile registration camp will con­tinue to be set up at various busy lo­cations in the city on alternate days of the week.