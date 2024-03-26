Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on the rise, says CM

Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr Mehmet Pacaci, called on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to dis­cuss issues of mutual interest and increase cooperation in various fields. PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, ”The people of Pakistan and Turkiye are bound to each other in the relationship of Islamic brotherhood.” Chief Minis­ter Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkiye want to increase cooperation in commer­cial, economic and other fields. She added that increasing trade vol­ume between Pakistan and Turkiye is the need of the hour. The Chief Minister highlighted that there are vast investment opportunities in Punjab in housing, tourism, solar energy, health, education, voca­tional training and other sectors. She added a very favorable invest­ment ecosystem and incentives are being provided for investment in Punjab. Turkish investors should take advantage of these investment opportunities. “We will provide them all kinds of facilities in this regard, because we want to benefit from the experience and expertise of Turkiye’s rapid development,” she added. Turkish ambassador said Pakistan and Turkiye have his­torical brotherly relations. Cooper­ation between the two countries is exemplary. He assured to increase cooperation with the Punjab gov­ernment in various fields. He add­ed that steps will be taken at a fast pace to further promote relations with Punjab. Potential agreements in this regard were also discussed in the meeting. Turkish Commer­cial Counsellor Nurettin Demir, Ghazanfar Mahmood, Director of the Embassy Office, Senior Provin­cial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers attend­ed the meeting.

